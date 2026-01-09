Dunedin duo's checkpoint seat swap foiled by police

Photo: ODT Files

Two Dunedin men attempting a classic switcheroo by quickly swapping seats while approaching a drink driving checkpoint failed to bamboozle police.

The pair were travelling along Forbury Rd, South Dunedin, when they headed straight for a police drink-driving checkpoint at 8.40pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 64-year-old driver quickly stopped just short of the checkpoint and allegedly got his passenger to switch seats with him before police got to the vehicle.

However, officers saw the attempted swap and elected to have both men undergo breath testing procedures.

The original driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 827mcg - the legal limit is 250mcg.

His licence was suspended and he was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court charged with drink driving at a later date.

The other man was not over the limit.

Later at about 10pm, police watched as a 21-year-old man quickly sped past them in Musselburgh Rise, before he quickly sped away when he noticed officers conducting a u-turn to catch up with him.

Lights and sirens were activated, however the man sped off down Cavell St, and was last seen heading north in Tomahawk Rd.

About 15 minutes later, officers again saw the man and signalled for him to stop.

‘‘This time he did stop,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man quickly fessed up, admitted to having consumed alcohol and told officers he fled them because of that.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 383mcg.

As it was under 400mcg, he received an infringement notice, however, because he fled, his car was impounded and he was charged with fleeing police.

He was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz