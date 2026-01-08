Canyon teams called in for Kahurangi search

A Defence Force NH90 helicopter is being used in the search. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

Specialist canyon teams will join the search for a missing tramper in Kahurangi National Park.

Graham Garnett, 66 went tramping in the Baton/Ellis River area but failed to return by the expected date of December 30.

Sergeant Jonny Evans, of Police Search and Rescue, said a Defence Force NH90 helicopter would be used again today and four specialist canyon teams were being flown into Motueka to assist.

Graham Garnett failed to return from a tramp in the Baton/Ellis River area of Kahurangi National Park. Photo: NZ Police

Kahurangi is New Zealand's second largest national park. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

Search efforts would focus on spurs and large water systems coming off the Wharepapa/Arthur Range, Sgt Evans said.

"Police thank everyone involved so far for their ongoing efforts to locate Graham.

"This includes members of Land Search and Rescue, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force, Rescue Coordination Centre, and commercial helicopter operators."

The national park is the second biggest in the country and is located at the top of the South Island in the Nelson/Tasman and West Coast regions.

Police still want to hear from anyone who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of Boxing Day, December 26 - particularly anyone who was around Flanagan's Hut.

Any sightings or information could be reported at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P064981672.

- Allied Media