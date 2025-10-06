North Dunedin death: man charged with murder

Police at the scene in North Dunedin on Friday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was found in North Dunedin last week.

The man was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning after a 36-year-old man’s body was found at a Great King St property on Friday afternoon.

The charge specified a stabbing or cutting weapon was used.

In a statement this morning, police said the men are believed to have known each other.

Southern District Crime manager Detective Inspector Shona Low said yesterday the scene examination and investigation continued.

‘‘Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this difficult time."

Initial indications suggested the man died from non-accidental injuries and a forensic post-mortem would be performed, she said yesterday.

A police spokesman said formal identification of the body was ongoing and the deceased was unlikely to be named for a few days ‘‘at least’’.

‘‘We also can’t speak to what weapon it might’ve been at this point, or what aspects the investigation is looking at.’’

Police declined to say whether the body was found inside the premises or outside, or whether it was an isolated incident.

The public were told to expect an increased police presence in the area during the investigation.

The Otago Daily Times understands police have asked a neighbouring motel for security camera footage which shows the premises.

However, staff at the motel declined to say if they had seen or heard anything about the investigation.

‘‘Police have had good responses from the public but continue to ask anyone with information that can assist in our investigation, to contact police,’’ Det Insp Low said.

A forensic photographer was seen leaving the property yesterday afternoon. A police scene guard was outside, as was a private security guard.

The ODT understands people are still living in the flat next to the property, and a police equipment van is parked up the flat’s driveway.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz