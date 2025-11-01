A home in the hills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Brian Cox and Mary Jane Sneyd could barely believe what they were being told.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, the storm that spooked the bird had also caused damage inside.
Despite setbacks such as these, they enjoyed living in the secluded Pine Hill property until selling it earlier this month, and still remember the moment they first set eyes on it.
The winding drive and native bush reminded them of the old road into Milford, while the garden boasted hundreds of azaleas, rhododendrons and hydrangeas.
Dr Cox said buying the 3ha property was a "passion purchase" and it met none of the criteria they had set for their first home together.
However, they thought it would be "an adventure and a challenge", and that had proved to be the case.
That was 20 years ago and it was only recently they moved out, to be closer to family in the North Island.
It’s not difficult to see why the couple fell in love with the place. The gardens alone were impressive enough but the house featured spacious rooms, high ceilings, original fireplaces and a grand hallway.
Because there were hardly any north-facing windows, they opened up that side of the house by adding French doors in their bedroom and an architecturally designed conservatory.
They also renovated the kitchen and bathroom, added an en suite, redecorated and searched for furniture at auctions — their dining table, which came from the Cadbury’s boardroom, was just one of many pieces bought under the hammer.
Outside, they built a separate 50sq m building, complete with a woodburner and doors that open to the garden. The space was meant as accommodation for extended family but soon became an art studio for Dr Sneyd, a cancer epidemiologist who was also a professional viola player for 30 years before becoming a full-time textile artist.
While the pair established the English-style gardens close to the house, it was the late Mr Johnstone who landscaped the grounds, adding ponds, glasshouses and a large fruit cage shrouded in bird-proof netting.
Each year for 15 years, they also supplied up to 10,000 laurel leaves for Anzac wreaths, carefully picking, counting and quality-checking each of them individually.
"The first year, we picked bay leaves by mistake," Dr Sneyd said, adding in their defence that they belong to the same family.
"We’ve learned an awful lot."
Eighty years ago, the farm included the next property up the gully and a fernery that drew members of the public. In 1950, a local church held a garden party there, encouraging Dunedin residents to take the opportunity to see "West Coast scenery in miniature" in their own town.
The property still produces all sorts of fruit, from blueberries and blackcurrants to pears and persimmons, and the couple said even after giving much of it away, they were often overwhelmed by the sheer quantity.
"We’ve had big problems at Christmas time trying to eat 25 kilograms of cherries in six weeks."
As they both worked full-time, they also employed gardeners, and students to mow the sloping lawns.
Sheep were brought in to help keep the grass down; they have also kept chickens, ducks and kune kune pigs and dealt to rats, rabbits and mice.
Other animals have featured too: a morepork hunted outside the conservatory at night, glow worms live on the cliffs near by and they once took one of their lambs to work in nappies so they could keep it fed during the day.
Speaking to the Otago Daily Times just before they shifted to a smaller property in Whangarei, the couple said they were looking forward to having less work to do.
"I’ll miss the wide range of stuff that we have here — the fruit and the veges and the wildlife. But we’ll plant our [next] garden with different stuff and there will be new things to learn."
"We’ve had a great time for 20 years but now it’s time to pass it on to some younger people."