A quizzical look at wildlife

Raumati/summer is in full swing at Orokonui. The whole Orokonui team are looking forward to a busy season, full of birdsong and adventurous visitors ready to learn about our incredible taiao.

It has been a huge year for the sanctuary, and for conservation news around the country.

So, test your native wildlife knowledge against these photos taken at Orokonui by comms lead Taylor Davies-Colley.

Orokonui is home to the only East Coast population of which native parrot?

A. Kea

B. Kākāpō

C. Kākāriki

D. Kākā?

This kōkō/tūī is dusted in the indigo pollen of which vibrant flowering plant?

Orokonui is home to many avian predators including these young cavity dwellers. Can you identify the chicks in this nest box?

This special native tick is completely endemic to which reptile?

Which flightless South Island native left these footprints in the snow?

This pūkāwerewere/native spider is named for its unique weaving. Is it an ...

A. Orb weaver

B. Nursery web spider or

C. Tunnel web?

Kererū feasting on ripe red miro fruit is a signal for which significant annual event?

The parent of this chick might give you a fright if you get too close! Who is pictured here in their forest floor nest?

Answers

1 D. Kākā

2 Kōtukutuku, giant tree fuschia

3 Ruru/morepork

4 The tuatara, home to the tuatara tick Archaeocroton sphenodonti

5 Takahē

6 B. Nursery web spider, Dolomedes minor

7 Puaka Matariki

8 Kārearea, the native falcon

Madison Kelly is lead kaiārahi/guide and Taylor Davies-Colley is comms lead at Orokonui Ecosanctuary.