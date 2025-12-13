Saturday, 13 December 2025

A quizzical look at wildlife

    1. Life & Style
    2. Magazine

    Ahead of a visit to Orokonui Ecosanctuary this summer, polish up your mātauraka taiao with Madison Kelly and Taylor Davies-Colley.

    Raumati/summer is in full swing at Orokonui. The whole Orokonui team are looking forward to a busy season, full of birdsong and adventurous visitors ready to learn about our incredible taiao.

    It has been a huge year for the sanctuary, and for conservation news around the country.

    So, test your native wildlife knowledge against these photos taken at Orokonui by comms lead Taylor Davies-Colley.

    Question 1 Orokonui is home to the only East Coast population of which native parrot?

    A. Kea

    B. Kākāpō

    C. Kākāriki

    D. Kākā?

    Question 2 This kōkō/tūī is dusted in the indigo pollen of which vibrant flowering plant?

    Question 3 Orokonui is home to many avian predators including these young cavity dwellers. Can you identify the chicks in this nest box?

    Question 4 This special native tick is completely endemic to which reptile?

    Question 5 Which flightless South Island native left these footprints in the snow?

    Question 6 This pūkāwerewere/native spider is named for its unique weaving. Is it an ...

    A. Orb weaver

    B. Nursery web spider or

    C. Tunnel web?

    Question 7 Kererū feasting on ripe red miro fruit is a signal for which significant annual event?

    Question 8 The parent of this chick might give you a fright if you get too close! Who is pictured here in their forest floor nest?

    Answers

    1 D. Kākā

    2 Kōtukutuku, giant tree fuschia

    3 Ruru/morepork

    4 The tuatara, home to the tuatara tick Archaeocroton sphenodonti

    5 Takahē

    6 B. Nursery web spider, Dolomedes minor

    7 Puaka Matariki

    8 Kārearea, the native falcon

    Madison Kelly is lead kaiārahi/guide and Taylor Davies-Colley is comms lead at Orokonui Ecosanctuary.