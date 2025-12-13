A quizzical look at wildlife

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Raumati/summer is in full swing at Orokonui. The whole Orokonui team are looking forward to a busy season, full of birdsong and adventurous visitors ready to learn about our incredible taiao.
It has been a huge year for the sanctuary, and for conservation news around the country.
So, test your native wildlife knowledge against these photos taken at Orokonui by comms lead Taylor Davies-Colley.
A. Kea
B. Kākāpō
C. Kākāriki
D. Kākā?
A. Orb weaver
B. Nursery web spider or
C. Tunnel web?
Answers
1 D. Kākā
2 Kōtukutuku, giant tree fuschia
3 Ruru/morepork
4 The tuatara, home to the tuatara tick Archaeocroton sphenodonti
5 Takahē
6 B. Nursery web spider, Dolomedes minor
7 Puaka Matariki
8 Kārearea, the native falcon
Madison Kelly is lead kaiārahi/guide and Taylor Davies-Colley is comms lead at Orokonui Ecosanctuary.