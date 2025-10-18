Volunteers vital to supporting valley

The Print Room staff tackle gorse inside the sanctuary. Photo credit: The Print Room

Weekend downpours aside, koanga/spring is a fruitful time in the Orokonui Ecosanctuary — Te Korowai o Mihiwaka valley. Productivity among native species is at an all time high as they work hard building nests and foraging for kai. Entering the cloud forest, it’s easy to spot signs of our most prolific consumers, the kererū, whose visits to old growth podocarps like miro leave the tracks littered with piles of digested seeds.

The relationship between miro and kererū is significant. Our native pigeons, with wide mouths and capacious puku, are vital dispersers of seed. Centuries down the line, established miro will return the favour with plentiful fruit and nesting habitat for a range of species.

The relationship, while mutual, depends on healthy surrounding bush to enable the kererū’s weighty travels. Without safe corridors for travel, kererū have limited ways to access mature miro, and miro have few access points to new soils in which to grow.

In many ways, the relationship between Orokonui and our local community is similar to the kererū and miro. As the sanctuary flourishes, it becomes a place of connection and wellness for its supporters. Visitors go on to spread the kaupapa, and uplift conservation efforts for generations to come.

Among the unpredictable peaks and troughs of eco-tourism, dedicated whānau, school groups, volunteers and local businesses are some of the sanctuary’s most precious year-round lifelines.

Recently, Orokonui hosted the Print Room for a staff volunteering expedition, an outing made possible with the help of sanctuary volunteer co-ordinator Sophie Bond. After years of expertly producing t-shirts, totes and patches as the sanctuary’s primary merchandise supplier, hard working Print Room team members shifted focus from printing-screens and embroidery machines to connect with Orokonui’s regenerating habitat first hand.

The 16-strong group enjoyed a sunny day with some hands-in-the-soil maintenance work, targeting introduced weed species such as gorse among the native bush, with the field support of ranger Kelly Gough.

Staff wellbeing and positive community impact being at the core of its working philosophy, the opportunity for staff to koha time and energy together made for a rewarding outing.

When asked how it felt to spend time in the forest, Print Room staffer Zoe Paterson said "taking a breath, to be outdoors, and work together to help support Orokonui Ecosanctuary’s mahi lifted everyone’s wairua [spirits]".

Jessie Hamilton shared a similar kōrero, reflecting on the chance to work together in a new way — "it felt very refreshing to be out in the forest together, working towards something meaningful. Being outside of the office helped us connect in a different way".

Established in Ōtepoti eight years ago, the Print Room offers discounted rates for non-profits, waste reducing pre-order systems and operates as one of only two printers in Aotearoa using exclusively water-based inks. Its dedicated volunteering has added another layer to its story, as well as that of Orokonui.

"[Volunteer days] have been in discussions for a while now. The concept always felt like a great way for us as a business to be able to give more to the community, so to finally get outside and pull the sleeves up feels great," Finn Gallagher says.

For charitable projects such as Orokonui, relationships with groups like Print Room are unseen but instrumental parts of connecting and sharing conservation values beyond the fenceline, first through merchandise and now through first-hand experiences.

As Print Room co-founder Chris Brun shares: "Orokonui is a special place, and Ōtepoti is so privileged to have it so close to our city. The mahi that the Orokonui team do to help restore and protect the wildlife in the area is amazing. Print Room was stoked to be able to show appreciation by helping out ... It was definitely a highlight for the year for our company and team."

After a full day’s work in the valley (supplemented by morning tea from Horopito Cafe), a review from conservation manager Elton Smith classed their mahi as a "massive effort" and "exceeding expectations". It’s safe to say Print Room’s work ethic extends to a newfound skill set in gorse removal, and they’d be welcomed back into the rich ecosystem of community conservation any time.

Helping out

• If you or your team are interested in supporting Orokonui with a volunteering expedition, contact volunteer@orokonui.nz

Madison Kelly is lead kaiārahi/guide at Orokonui Ecosanctuary — Te Korowai o Mihiwaka.