Regeneration reaches new heights

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
For a project with a 1000-year plan, reaching milestones can be a waiting game. Eye-catching outcomes like gangs of kākā in flight, or a casually roaming whānau of takahē are obvious even to first-time visitors to Orokonui. Other developments take their time, building slowly until, suddenly, change can’t be ignored.
The sanctuary’s re-planted zones are one such gauge of progress, measured in careful proliferations of leaves, branches, roots — and a whole lot of human effort. Comparing photos of the rare plants garden from its first planting in 2010 to the present day, an immense story unfolds. Introduced as a bespoke site for threatened plant species to grow, safe from browsing mammals, the garden is found just inside the fenceline along the Kākā Track.
The garden’s plot and tracks were established with the help of volunteer Graeme Cook. A suite of volunteers and sanctuary staff supported the garden’s early growth with sourcing, growing and planting treasured species. At its initiation, dedicating a site to plant advocacy and seeing those first sweeping blooms of Celmisia was a landmark achievement. Nowadays, new planting milestones are occurring throughout the valley.
Further along the Kākā Track, just before the first feeding station, regenerating habitat is beginning to converge. Once separated in their youth by wide gravel tracks, trees dispersed from early sanctuary plantings are finally forming the early hint of a canopy. Guiding groups along regenerating sections of the Kākā Track in 2025 yields wildly different results compared to even five years ago. What were once exposed trails are now rich tapestries of light and shadow, harbouring an understorey attractive enough for foraging kakaruai/robins.
It may be surprising to learn that such an essential part of the sanctuary is currently being maintained by just a few staff and volunteers. This dedicated cohort is never short of jobs — vegetation cutting, gravelling, clearing windfall, raking leaf buildup, sweeping structures and signs, digging out culverts and water tables.
While much of the mahi happens away from the public eye on the sanctuary’s "closed’’ days, the demand is constant. In this new era beyond active planting, towards a self-dispersing ecosystem, caring for our most utilised yet underrated track systems is a must. A new season of life and work in the sanctuary is afoot, with the need for a dedicated track team growing almost as fast as the grasslands! If you’re interested in helping us clear the paths ahead, contact volunteer@orokonui.nz.
Madison Kelly is head kaiārahi/guide at Te Korowai o Mihiwaka Orokonui Ecosanctuary.