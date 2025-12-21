'It's my favourite thing to do': Young pianist charms shoppers

Isaac Horwood, 10, of Dunedin, plays the keyboard for shoppers at the Otago Farmers Market on Saturday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

A Dunedin 10-year-old wowed listeners at the Otago Farmers Market yesterday, even drawing a tear or two from some weary Christmas shoppers.

Isaac Horwood began playing about two years ago, learning from YouTube tutorials, and often performed songs from the 1970s and 1980s.

"I do a bit of classical, then I can do a bit of rock and roll . . . I do some boogie," Isaac said.

"It's my favourite thing to do . . . I just love it."

Recently, he has began playing to cruise ship passengers in Port Chalmers.

He donated a portion of the money he raised to charity.

His dad Jay said people often stopped to speak to Isaac while he played and some even shed a tear.

Isaac now took piano lessons and was learning to read music, although he preferred learning by ear.

"He just fell in love with it and he can't get enough of it, which is good."

Isaac’s older brother played guitar and his younger brother was learning the drums — the trio would play at the Dunedin Town Hall on Christmas Day.