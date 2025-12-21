Muesli mogul moots 'freeze on growth' in Queenstown

Queenstown’s Dick Hubbard with his newly-published memoirs. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

In the 2003/’04 summer, breakfast cereal king Dick Hubbard was on a tramping trip near Glenorchy when he informed his wife Diana he’d be contesting the Auckland mayoralty — which he duly won by upsetting incumbent John Banks.

It’s one of the revelations in the Queenstowner’s newly-released, self-published book, Life’s a Bowl of Cereal.

Hubbard, who turned 79 on Thursday, says "a bit of the theme of the book is adventure and the need for it, and the need to sort of step out of your comfort zone and try different things".

He and Diana have epitomised that in their retirement, travelling by motorbike to about 85 countries in months-long expeditions.

The Hubbard Foods founder, who’s led a crusade for social responsibility in business, first holidayed in Queenstown in the early 2000s before moving here.

In the early years he’d hike to the very top of Queenstown Hill every morning, taking a stone down every time.

"I picked up about 830 stones — it was suggested I should do another 830 trips and take a stone back each time, but I think I’ve run out of time."

He and Diana have been generous local philanthropists, helping set up arts and cultural centre Te Atamira, the Three Lakes Cultural Trust and Queenstown-based Aspen Institute New Zealand.

However, he fears we’re killing the golden goose, citing Frankton Rd congestion, in particular.

"I’d do a freeze on growth of some kind — just pull back on any significant new housing areas.

"I don’t think you can turn the tap off totally, but I’d be asking the government for legislation to give more control over the affairs down here by local people."

He and Diana recently moved to the Queenstown Country Club retirement village and are selling their home overlooking Lake Whakatipu.

But they’re keeping their ranch-style weekend retreat outside Glenorchy — "we like the sense of community up there".