Crichton family reeling: Vet death second loss for family

Jillian Clark. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The wider family of a veterinarian of more than 30 years found dead at her Crichton home on Friday was already reeling from a family death.

Jillian Clark, the victim of a suspected homicide, had delivered the eulogy at her father’s funeral just a week ago.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident that took place at the home shared by vet Jillian Clark and partner Malcolm Duff.

A Stuff report yesterday said it understood Dr Clark was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the back during the incident.

The report said it understood Mr Duff suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains in an induced coma.

Several members of the extended Clark family live in and around the rural area, about 8km west of Milton.

A neighbour and relative, who did not wish to be named, told the Otago Daily Times Dr Clark’s father, Jasper Clark, died at the nearby family farm on January 11.

He said Dr Clark had delivered a "heartfelt" eulogy at her father’s memorial service in Milton on January 16, just a week before she was tragically killed on January 23.

The family was in "utter shock and disbelief" at the incident, which had happened to a "wonderful woman, with no enemies anywhere", he said.

"She was an unfailingly generous, big-hearted person, who always had a smile on her face.

"As a vet and as a person, she loved her animals, put her heart into her job and loved to help others.

"She’ll be sadly missed by everyone who knew her."

Neighbours, family and former colleagues all spoke of a warm, capable and well-respected woman, who was inseparable from her two fox terriers.

Dr Clark had no children of her own but was described as a beloved aunt to younger family members, inspiring some to take an interest in veterinary science themselves.

"She was a bit like the Queen [Elizabeth II] and her corgis.

"Everywhere Jillian went, the dogs went. If you saw her on the farm on her side-by-side, or in her car driving down the road, she’d have the dogs next to her, or on her lap," a family member said.

A man who lives adjoining Dr Clark’s Adams Flat Rd sheep farm said he could not have wished for better neighbours.

"They were just good people who kept to themselves but would always stop for a yarn over the fence when they saw you," he said.

"This is a peaceful, rural area, so to have this happen is a huge shock for everyone. Nobody can believe what’s happened."

He said he had not been aware anything untoward had occurred until he saw several police cars surrounding the property on Saturday.

A police presence remained at the farmhouse yesterday and a police tent could be seen on the front driveway.

Bunches of flowers were laid at the foot of a sign reading "The Country Vet".

Dr Clark started her own business about three years ago, having previously worked for Clutha Vets in Milton for more than 30 years.

Police were not in a position to comment on the nature of her injuries.

Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale said the Crichton community could expect to see an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continued, but there was not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety.

