Arrowtown home damaged in roof fire

A house in Arrowtown was left with significant damage after a fire set ‘‘the whole roof’’ ablaze, firefighters say.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the property about 11pm on Friday.

Two trucks from Arrowtown and Frankton initially responded, but the event then escalated to a second alarm.

A further two trucks, a command unit and a support vehicle were dispatched from Queenstown and Alexandra.

Crews located what appeared to be a small, active fire contained to the roof space.

‘‘The whole roof was involved in fire. There would be some significant damage to the house.’’

It was extinguished and crews left the scene about 2am on Saturday.

A fire investigator attended later in the day to determine the cause, the spokesman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz