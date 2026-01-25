Helping hand for youth workers

Property developer James Clarke and Whakatipu Youth Trust GM Jacqui Moir. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstown property development company is partnering with the Whakatipu Youth Trust to support the professional development of the trust’s workers and volunteers.

James Clarke Property is the founding supporter of the trust’s new community partnership programme.

The annual James Clarke Growth Grant will enable one of the trust’s team to pursue professional development, such as counselling qualifications, training courses, mentoring opportunities or specialist skills development.

Founder James Clarke says the business decided to support the trust because it can "see the need and we want to help".

"If we can show other local businesses that stepping up for youth is worth doing, then we've done something good."

The trust provides free, accessible support from its Youth Hub, and works with the area’s nine schools, other education providers and community groups.

GM Jacqui Moir says it’s the only organisation in the Queenstown Lakes district that works across the 10 to 24 age range.

However, services for youth aren’t keeping pace with the district’s youth population, which is projected to grow 45% over the next decade.

Demand for youth mental health and wellbeing support is continuing to grow, Moir says.

The professional growth of the trust’s team will allow them to bring "better skills and confidence to their work".

Its community partnership programme is aimed at inviting other local businesses to support the trust’s mission of providing free counselling, mentoring and youth programmes to young people aged from 10 to 24.

That would mean young people across the Whakatipu Basin getting stronger support.

The programme’s designed for businesses at every level, with no one "right way" to support youth, she says.

Businesses can contribute through donations, volunteering time, offering pro-bono professional skills, sponsoring events or donating goods and services.

