Dame Noeline Taurua benched for Constellation Cup series

Noeline Taurua. File photo: Getty

The future of Dame Noeline Taurua as Silver Ferns coach looks bleak, with Netball New Zealand sidelining her for the series against Australia and next month's northern tour.

Netball NZ says, despite considerable and genuine effort from the national body and Dame Noeline, a resolution regarding the Silver Ferns "high performance programme and environment" has not yet been reached.

"Over the past few weeks, NNZ has pursued every pathway with Dame Noeline to bring her back into the Silver Ferns environment at this time. NNZ is disappointed that this has not been possible.

"We understand that there will be questions about this process and strong interest in the future leadership of the Silver Ferns, but we can't make further comment right now."

Yvette McCausland-Durie, who oversaw last month's Taini Jamison series victory over South Africa, has agreed to remain as interim coach for the Constellation Cup and northern tour, supported by Liana Leota as assistant coach.

The Constellation Cup series against Australia starts on October 17 in Melbourne.