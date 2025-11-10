Pivotal third quarter sees Hoiho home

Southern Hoiho shooting guard Claire Jacobs. File photo: Gregor Richardson

Claire Jacobs can claim family bragging rights.

The shooting guard helped the Southern Hoiho beat the Northern Kāhu 73-59 — the side of her twin sister Amy — in Auckland yesterday.

It is just the second time the Perth sisters have been on opposite teams, and Claire Jacobs is now two from two in the contest.

After trailing at halftime, the Hoiho locked in the second half to run away with the victory and keep the Kāhu winless this season.

Bec Pizzey — who missed Friday’s game with an ankle injury — was massive, with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Paige Bradley added 11 and nine assists, but was big defensively with five steals.

The Kāhu parted ways with Americans Jasmyne Roberts and Aliyah Matharu in recent weeks — and released Kiwi Krystal Leger-Walker.

They added Erin Bollmann and Amy Jacobs to their roster and got nice reward from their newcomers.

The Kāhu came out firing and jumped out to a 14-6 lead.

Bradley drove hard to the hoop and Lil Dart nailed a triple for the Hoiho to trail 16-14 at the break.

With the shot clock counting down, Dart threw up a deep three and nailed it to give the Hoiho their first lead.

Pizzey made a welcome return at both ends of the floor. She took the contact and drove hard to the bucket.

It became a very physical and messy game through the latter stages of the second quarter.

Bollmann used her feet to find her way to the hoop and Tahlia Tupaea banged down a triple.

It gave the Kāhu a six-point lead in what had been an even quarter.

Lauren Mansfield nailed a deep two and the Kāhu held a 31-23 lead at halftime.

Haliegh Reinoehl sunk a triple to extend the Kāhu’s advantage to 11 points.

But the Hoiho locked in defensively, working hard as a unit to get the stop and helping them get within two.

Bradley let a long ball go down to Pizzey who finished it off.

It gave the visitors the momentum — and Bradley found Pizzey in the paint yet again to give the Hoiho a 38-36 lead.

Pizzey added another from beyond the arc to extend the lead of the Hoiho further.

Bradley took control of pace for the Hoiho, spotting the opportunities early on the transition.

The Hoiho dominated the quarter 25-15 to sneak a 48-43 lead at the break.

Claire Jacobs banked a triple to now give the Hoiho an 11-point lead.

But the Kāhu got back-to-back stops and started to close the gap to four.

Bradley banked her first from beyond the arc and then found Pizzey in the corner to push the Hoiho back to a 10-point lead.

Dart injected 19 points off the bench, including two late triples.

Tauihi Basketball

The scores

Southern Hoiho 73

Bec Pizzey 20, Lil Dart 19

Northern Kāhu 59

Lauren Mansfield 16, Haliegh Reinoehl 16

Quarter scores: Kāhu 16-14, 31-23, 43-48.