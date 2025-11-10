Teens leap from car before plunge down bank

A pair of Dunedin teenagers leapt from a moving car after "the brakes went soft" as the vehicle hurtled down a steep central city hill and towards a sharp bend.

The car ended up lying upside down, at the bottom of a steep bank, in Cosy Dell Rd at 1.15pm on Friday after the 18- and 19-year-old jumped out as they headed around a corner, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

When police arrived, both teenagers were standing next to the car unharmed.

The pair claimed to police that the ‘‘brakes went soft,’’ and they had made the split-second decision to jump before an inevitable crash.

The vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.

No alcohol was involved and an investigation was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

