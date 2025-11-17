Superbug outbreaks at Christchurch Hospital

Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Geoff Sloan / file image

Health NZ has confirmed two separate outbreaks of superbugs at Christchurch Hospital.

The two different strains of antibiotic-resistant enterococci have been identified on one ward.

Health NZ Canterbury and West Coast nursing director Dr Sarah Berger said there were "fewer than 10 patients" with the infection, which was more difficult to treat because it did not respond to many medicines and was resistant to vancomycin.

Vancomycin was an antibiotic used for potentially life-threatening infections, which could not be treated with another effective, less toxic antimicrobial drug, including severe staphylococcus infections.

"Most" of the patients were carriers rather than having active infections, Berger said.

Deep ward cleans, use of personal protective equipment and other infection prevention measures were in place.

"Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) is a global problem, sometimes called the 'silent pandemic', and unfortunately has reached New Zealand's shores.

"AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to many medicines, making infections harder to treat.

"As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become less effective and infections become increasingly difficult to treat."