How does ECan plan to navigate the Govt reforms?

Iaean Cranwell (left) and Dr Deon Swiggs. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Canterbury’s new regional leaders hope to form a united team to navigate Government reforms and regional challenges.

Environment Canterbury chairperson Dr Deon Swiggs and deputy chair Iaean Cranwell said they want to bring ‘‘stability and continuity’’ as councils contemplate pending Resource Management Act (RMA) and local government reform.

‘‘Our biggest goal is to bring stability,’’ Dr Swiggs said.

‘‘We need to be a strong, stable council to navigate the changes.’’

Three years ago, ECan began the council term with an 8-8 split vote for council chair between Peter Scott and Craig Pauling, with Mr Scott’s name being drawn out of a tin.

It was headed for a split vote again, but this was avoided last month when Dr Swiggs and Mr Cranwell came to an understanding.

The new council held a successful induction at Ōnuku Marae, near Akaroa, recently.

‘‘It’s so important because we’ve got to work together for the next three years, so we need a strong team working as one,’’ Dr Swiggs said.

‘‘We all come from different parts of the region, and different areas have different needs, but there’s always common ground, if you can take the time to find the common ground.’’

Last week Dr Swiggs was elected chairperson of Local Government New Zealand’s regional sector, which represents regional council chairs and unitary authority mayors.

The future of regional councils is uncertain and Government Ministers have suggested they could be abolished as part of the RMA reforms.

‘‘Given the uncertainty around resource management and the future function and form of local government, strong regional leadership and a strong regional voice is more vital than ever,’’ Dr Swiggs said.

‘‘Regional councils play an important role in ensuring our regional economies and natural environment thrive, and we are strongly focused on delivering these with a focus on delivering value to our communities.’’

While the majority of councillors came from Greater Christchurch, Mr Cranwell said it was good to have some representation from the Hurunui district, with John Faulkner voted to the council last month.

‘‘He (Mr Faulkner) knows how the council works from his mahi with the Canterbury Water Management Strategy and he knows Hurunui and Kaikōura.

‘‘I’m looking forward to working with him and his communities, and he has a passion for mahinga kai.’’

The pair said it was too early to speculate on what the average rate rise will be next year, as councillors had yet to be briefed by staff and there was the prospect of rates capping.

‘‘There is talk about rate capping, so there’s no point talking about an average rate rise yet,’’ Mr Cranwell.

‘‘We will work on that in the New Year.’’

Public transport, river management and flood resilience, and drinking water quality remain priorities for the new council, the pair said.

ECan’s first ordinary meeting is due to be held on Wednesday, November 19, with councillors due to give their triennium speeches, elect new committees and adopt the council’s 2024/25 annual report.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.