Heavy rain warning for parts of Canterbury

More wild weather is on the way for parts of the South Island from Monday night.

MetService says a front over the Tasman Sea moving towards New Zealand is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Canterbury from Tuesday to Wednesday.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Lake Sumner and Westland from 1am Tuesday to 1am Wednesday.

"Expect 120 to 150 mm of rain near the divide and 100 to 120 mm within 15 km east of the divide. Freezing level 3000 metres. Low chance of upgrading to a red warning," MetService said.

"Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible."

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, and the Westland ranges.

MetService says thunderstorms are possible and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

There is also a strong wind watch for Fiordland and Southland west of Mossburn from 4pm on Monday to 11am on Tuesday. North to northwest winds may approach severe gale force in exposed places.

Meteorologist Alec Holden said the watches have the potential to be upgraded to orange warnings.

"This is quite an energetic weather system," he said.

"We’re looking at a very large area of a lot of different features, all sort of car-crashing into each other, and then that’s trucking its way over to New Zealand as we speak.

"By the time it gets here, it is going to be pressing up against a ridge of high pressure that is currently situated around about the North Island.

"So, we’re looking at this very large feature over Monday and Tuesday that is going to be exiting the Tasman Sea and pushing its way against this high pressure system, bringing these very strong winds to the lower South Island.

"And unfortunately, Southland and Fiordland are in between this dialogue, if you will."

Canterbury heavy rain warning - orange

Period: 24hrs from 1am Tue, 18 Nov - 1am Wed, 19 Nov.

Area: The headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and Rivers south of Lake Sumner.

Forecast: Expect 120 to 150 mm of rain near the Divide and 100 to 120 mm within 15 km east of the Divide. Freezing level 3000 metres. Low chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.

Action: Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously. Preparedness advice.

- Allied Media