Young Ollie ready to earn his racing stripes

Ollie Houston, with national champion Kyle Robertson, in the driver’s seat of the Honda CRF 450 superkart owned by Robertson. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Canterbury six-year-old Ollie Houston jumped at a chance to get into the hot seat of a superkart owned by national go-kart champion Kyle Robertson.

Robertson was on hand to settle Ollie into the driver’s seat. It could be the start of something.

Ollie is now heading to an Ashburton Family Go-Kart Club's club day to learn more about their rookie racer programme.

The club has a rookie racer raffle running to raise funds to build a new go-kart and to host next year’s New Zealand Grass Kart Championships in Ashburton. Tickets cost $20.

The top prize, a Lifan kids’ kart, donated by a club member, is built for fun and safety.

It is suitable for kids aged four to eight who are ready to earn their racing stripes.

Robertson, of Ashburton, won the superkart national title at Dunedin in April and is now leading the charge as Ashburton prepares to host those national championships at Easter weekend next year.

A Lifan kids' kart, donated by a club member, is being raffled. Photo: Supplied

Race scrutineering is set for the afternoon of Good Friday (April 3), and race days set for April 4 and 5.

Robertson is one of at least four national champions at the club and, as president, he said hundreds of competitors were expected.

“Give or take, there could be 300 competitors plus their pit crews, families … Hopefully around 1000 people coming to Ashburton over Easter weekend for it.”

He said to make it a successful event, the club needed help.

“A lot of businesses help. There is a fair bit of sponsorship we’re requiring. A lot of gear to help us maintain the track put the event on. Just event supply sort of stuff,” he said.

Members of the Ashburton Family Go-Kart Club put on a display at the grand parade at the recent Ashburton A&P Show. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

He was keen to hear from businesses able to help with sponsorship or people able to volunteer. People can make contact via the club’s Facebook page

Meanwhile, about 10 members of the club put pedal to the metal in a high-octane demonstration at the recent Ashburton A&P Show at the end of the grand parade.

Show president Ben Stock said the two-day show had been capped off with a grand parade “on steroids”.