'Amazing' 94-year-old helps upgrade walking track

Peter Winter with Chad Adams. Photo: DOC

Peter Winter might be 94 - but he is still handy with a shovel and happy to head into the Canterbury back country to help upgrade the walking tracks.

Peter is part of the Mount Somers Walkway Society, which was founded about 40 years ago.

The volunteer group of mainly retired farmers is described as the ‘third arm’ of the Department of Conservation, spending hundreds of hours looking after the Mount Somers tracks and biodiversity.

They have just help DOC rangers build a new zigzag walk on the popular Woolshed Creek track.

DOC Geraldine operations manager Tony Preston said Peter Winter and the Mount Somers Walkway Society are the "most productive, passionate, and committed community group he has ever worked with".

"As well as Woolshed Creek, they constructed a new walk to Sharplin Falls, funded and managed by them, plus they’ve done an enormous amount of broom and gorse control in the Mt Somers area,” he said.

Peter Winter working on track. Photo: DOC

DOC ranger Chad Adams says the group is a key partner in the projects his team needs to get done.

"A lot of the work we do would be very difficult to achieve without them, we see them as one of us.

"It means we can focus on other areas.

"These guys are always ‘naturing’, there wouldn’t be a day go by when one of these guys isn’t out doing something.

"Peter’s a classic. He’s amazing at 94 to be going strong and what an inspiration," Adams said.

Mount Somers Walkway Society president Robert Schikker said the members get a huge amount of satisfaction from their work with DOC.

"Being retired farmers, we love hard physical work.

"Peter’s a real character and he’s been around for a long time.

"He’s apparently never been to the doctor.

"I reckon it’s this outdoor work and staying fit that keeps him going.

"We all enjoy a day out and bonding with each other and we love the idea that we are creating something that others can enjoy," Schikker said.

The Woolshed Creek track hut. Photo: DOC

Adams said society's work on the tracks is vital heading into the busy summer season.

"These tracks get masses of use, and we want to make sure they’re safe and well maintained.

"The Woolshed Creek track is an ideal entry level tramp for families with the kids, as it’s an easy walk to a bookable DOC hut, meaning you’re guaranteed a bed.

"There’s also a great flat area to pitch your tent.

"The work we did with the Mount Somers group has created a new zigzag track away from an area which had a bit of a steep drop off so it’s making it a lot safer for everyone.

"The new section of track leads down to an amazing spot called the Emerald Pools where you can have a dip," Adams said.

The group is after more volunteers so is considering scheduling working bees in the weekend to attract younger people.

Chad Adams is keen to emphasise how much DOC values their work and how much more there is to be done.

"DOC is always busy. There’s a very long list,” he laughs.

"It’s hard work but it’s also good for your physical and mental health and you get to visit some very special spots. These guys all have big smiles on their faces, especially sitting on the hut verandah after a hard days track building.”

Peter Winter smiles and says it’s this type of work that keeps him feeling young.

“I just love it,” the 94 year old says.