Detergent removed from childcare centres after chemical burns

Seven people were taken to hospital after a dishwasher chemical was mistakenly used on a children's slip and slide in Woolston. Photo: Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

The childcare company responsible for children suffering chemical burns has removed the detergent that caused the injuries from all of its centres.

Seven people, including five children, were taken to Christchurch Hospital after a dishwasher chemical was mistakenly used on a children's slip and slide at Kindercare in Woolston.

In a letter to parents, Kindercare said additional supplies of the detergent had been removed from its centres.

The provider said it was investigating alternatives to the chemical.

In a statement, Kindercare said the centre reopened on Monday morning.

"We are overwhelmed at the trust families have placed in us, despite Friday's incident, and we are encouraged to see that all of the children who attended hospital on Friday, have returned to our care today. We will continue supporting our families and team.

"Our investigation is underway and we're committed to working cooperatively with WorkSafe and the Ministry of Education through this process."

Kindercare said it would not be making further public comment until the investigation had concluded.