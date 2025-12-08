Family effort driving Special Olympics dream

Special Olympics athlete Jacob Lowson, coached by his sister Taylor and father Bryan, is determined pick up a medal at the national summer games. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Jacob Lowson is gearing up for the biggest challenge of his sporting career.

The runner, who is autistic, is firmly focused on picking up medals at the Special Olympics’ national summer games starting on Thursday in Christchurch.

The stakes are high at the four-yearly event – a strong performance can see athletes qualify to represent New Zealand at the 2027 Special Olympics World Games in Chile.

Lowson said he plans to race in the 1500m, 800m, 400m and the relay races.

The 24-year-old is receiving extra training from his father Bryan and sister Taylor, who are among the five volunteer athletics coaches for Special Olympics Canterbury.

Bryan Lowson said Jacob was determined to overcome the disappointment of missing out on medals four years ago at the last national games in Hamilton.

Jacob progressed easily through the heats but caught Covid-19 before the final and was unable to compete.

“He missed out on getting a medal or any recognition he had been at the games.”

Bryan said the disappointment had driven his son to put in some big distances in training, but he knows nothing is guaranteed.

“It depends on the day. He’s definitely quick enough, but you just never know what’s going to happen at the time.”

Jacob Lowson on the starting blocks. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Taylor Lowson, 23, is the youngest coach at Special Olympics Canterbury.

The qualified personal trainer has been voluntarily coaching athletics for seven years, starting when she was 15.

“We’ve got a big group from athletics going, about 15 which is really exciting,” she said.

“For some, it’s their first time competing or running on an athletics track.”

Taylor was positive about the chances of success for local athletes.

“We’ve got some pretty quick people on the track so I think we’ll do pretty good there.”

Jacob said while he was feeling excited for the athletics competition, he was equally looking forward to performing in the summer games’ opening ceremony with the Jolt Dancers, a disability-led inclusive dance company.

The national summer games will be held across six venues – Ngā Puna Wai, Cowles Stadium, Riding for the Disable Arena, Harewood Golf Club, Zone Bowling Garden City and the new Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre, which will host the swimming and basketball competitions.

Entry to all Special Olympics events is free.