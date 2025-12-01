New community centre opens at Lancaster Park

The new community centre at Lancaster Park. Photo: CCC

The redevelopment of Christchurch's Lancaster Park is a step closer to completion after the new community centre and changing rooms were opened.

The facilities, positioned in the park’s northeast corner, were officially opened on Friday.

Local sports clubs who provided valuable input during the planning process were among those in attendance.

Said Christchurch City Council citizens and community general manager Andrew Rutledge: "We know sports clubs have been excitedly waiting for work to be completed.

"While they have already been utilising the sports grounds, having the community centre and changing facilities will cement Lancaster Park’s ongoing position as a central sporting, community and recreational resource in the city."

The community centre includes a multi-use function space for about 100 people, a kitchen, a small meeting room and three externally accessed public toilets.

The centre will be available for hire for a range of events, including prizegivings, fundraisers, community activities and sporting events.

Photo: CCC

The change rooms will provide toilet, shower and changing facilities for sporting teams and referees.

Lancaster Park, which was first opened in 1881, has a rich sporting history and is an important landmark in the city.

After being damaged in the earthquakes, the stadium was closed and eventually demolished in 2018-2019 when planning began on the extensive redevelopment of the park.

Rutledge says the final stages of the redevelopment include a playground to the south of the community centre, a multi-sports court and artificial cricket nets, as well as additional plantings.

"We’ve almost completed the concept plans for the playground as well as for the court and cricket nets that will be installed in the park.

"These concepts are scheduled to be presented to the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board for approval next month and we hope to start work on the playground in the first half of 2026."

-Allied Media