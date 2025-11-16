Hoiho come to life against Queens in nailbiter

Pahlyss Hokianga of the Tokomanawa Queens stands behind Paige Bradley of the Southern Hoiho during today's Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa match at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

What a time to nail the first triple of the game.

Claire Jacobs eyed it up and banged it down in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

It put the Southern Hoiho within one point of the Tokomanawa Queens – and they took over from there.

Paige Bradley banked a jumper and Jacobs added another three, bringing the crowd to life as the Hoiho held a 69-60 lead.

They hustled for every thing defensively and that was the making of the Hoiho's come-from-behind 75-68 victory against the Queens at the Edgar Centre this afternoon.

It was a win built off grit and hustle after trailing until the final quarter, showing they can dig themselves out of any hole.

Jessie Edwards was huge at both ends with 20 points and nine rebounds

Claire Jacobs had 20 points and three steals, Bec Pizzey finished with a double of 11 points and 11 rebounds and Taylah Simmons worked hard for her 14 points.

The Hoiho struggled to get their eye in early – finishing two from 18 from deep – but they kept the Queens to just eight points in the final quarter.

The Queens took a 6-0 lead until Bec Pizzey banked points from the free throw line.

Stella Beck and Lou Brown showed their experience, using their feet to get around the Hoiho defence and finish off the glass.

That helped the visitors out to an 18-7 lead.

Lil Dart found Claire Jacobs on the move on the base, catching the Queens defence off guard.

Bradley found Edwards in the paint, who dished it off to Dart who came storming in to finish in a nice passage of play.

Defensively the Queens were strong, boxing out and the Hoiho struggled to pick up the rebounds.

Bradley took the tough route, getting down low and driving hard for well-deserved points.

But the Queens held a 20-13 lead at the break

Edwards banked two from the free throw line and stole the Queens' rebound. Bradley sent it long for Edwards to finish and close the gap to 27-21.

She teamed with Pizzey to put the pressure on Penina Davidson as the Queens centre struggled to get away.

Simmons banked a jumper to close 27-23, but Beck returned serve with a triple at the other end of the floor.

Jihyun Park banked another to return a 10-point lead to the visitors.

The Hoiho picked up defensively with three players wrapping around Davidson’s shot, forcing her to pass which Claire Jacobs picked off.

The Queens pushed out to lead 44-33 at halftime.

The Queens held a 10-point lead for much of the quarter – then the Hoiho came to life.

Simmons started to get some reward for her hustle, Jacobs nailed a deep two to close the Hoiho gap to six and Simmons went coast-to-coast.

Jacobs added two from the stripe to close the Hoiho gap to two.

The Queens led 60-56 at the break.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

The scores

Southern Hoiho 75

Jessie Edwards 20, Claire Jacobs 20

Tokomanwa Queens 68

Stella Beck 19, Pahlyss Hokianga 16

Quarter scores: Queens 20-13, 44-33, 60-56.