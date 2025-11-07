Canterbury golfer in illustrious company at top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard

Kazuma Kobori. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury golfer Kazuma Kobori is tied for the lead after the first round of the $16m Abu Dhabi Championship.

Kobori fired an eight-under-par 64 to share the lead with four other golfers, including Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

It was a good bogey-free day for the 24-year-old Kiwi.

"At the start it was very dicey situations, but held it together and got on a run early on in the back nine and just kept playing good golf," Kobori said afterwards.

He shot 30 on the back nine, where he ran together four birdies and an eagle.

"It was weird because the wind kind of flickered from what it was supposed to, but it was actually nice because it was all coming off the water.

"Just made some really good swings and the putting got hot as well."

Kobori is currently 38th in the Race to Dubai rankings,, with the top 50 playing the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next week.

Kobori finished second at the British Masters in August and third in the BMW International Open in July, and his earnings in his first full season on the World Tour are $1.25m.

Fellow New Zealander Daniel Hillier is tied for 13th, two shots from the leaders.

England's Fleetwood and Irishman Lowry helped Europe beat the US in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage in September.