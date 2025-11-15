Fatalities confirmed after Manawatū house fire

Sanson is at the juncture of SH1 and SH3, between Palmerston North and Whanganui. Photo: Google Maps/Screenshot

Police have confirmed several fatalities at the scene of a house fire in Sanson on Saturday afternoon.

RNZ understands three children were missing after the fire, and a man and child are among the dead.

Emergency services were called to the property southwest of the town about 2.30pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ have now handed the scene to police, who will commence an investigation into the circumstances of the fire, said Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham.

Police confirmed they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

State Highway 1 was expected to re-open by about 8pm Saturday.

A police scene guard will remain in place overnight, with officers to return on Sunday morning.

Flames engulfed the home, closing the highway between Phillips St and Speedy Rd.

Fire and Emergency said the fire was now extinguished.