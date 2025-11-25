Young Christchurch disc golf champion shares her tricks

Junior world champion disc golfer Sarah Wadsworth shows East Otago High School students how to throw a disc further and more accurately. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A disc golf world champion says there is nothing stopping more children from following in her footsteps.

Sarah Wadsworth, of Christchurch, has already won three junior world championships for disc golf and has three world distance records.

The 10-year-old was at East Otago High School yesterday morning to show the students how to throw further and more accurately ahead of the Otago Schools Disc Golf League grand finale at Chingford Park in the afternoon.

‘‘We’re just trying to get more kids into disc golf in New Zealand,’’ she said.

She said it would be great to play against people her own age.

‘‘I want it to be not parents saying let’s go out for a round. ‘‘I want the kids to be like, ‘Hey, can we go for a round, Mum or Dad?’.’’ Sarah said

she began playing disc golf about four years ago and was not very good to begin with. S

he and her father and coach, Paul, ran three sessions yesterday, primarily focusing on form-wise driving, throwing the disc further and accuracy.

Sarah was not intimidated by teaching older children.

‘‘I’m just here to help and represent the sport,’’ she said.

Later in the day, she presented awards at the Disc Golf League grand finale.

mark.john@odt.co.nz