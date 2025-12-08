Well-earned honour as final whistle nears

Selwyn Netball president Dawn Dalley presented Claire Lewis with the Netball New Zealand Service Award, recognising her decades of dedication to the sport. Photo: Supplied

Claire Lewis has been a pillar of the Canterbury netball community for more than 40 years, contributing to the sport at club, provincial and national level.

Her decades of service have now been recognised with a Netball New Zealand Service Award – fast-tracked as the 80-year-old may only have weeks to live.

“I feel very humbled, I didn't expect it at all. I’m sure there's others who are far more worthy of it,” she told The Star.

The citation reads: “This award recognises Claire’s outstanding dedication, commitment, and contribution to Netball and the Selwyn Netball Centre over so many years. It is our sincere hope that this recognition serves as a testament to the immense value of her contribution to netball in New Zealand.”

Claire’s daughter Antonia Riordan said her mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February and told by doctors she didn’t have long to live, and was “nearing the end”.

She said Claire was declining quite rapidly, and it was only a matter of weeks.

“Her leadership, compassion, and dedicated service has lifted so many, and her legacy will continue to inspire for years to come,” Riordan said.

Selwyn Netball president Dawn Dalley presented Claire with the award at her home on Sunday night.

Clair Lewis. Photo: Supplied

Claire’s husband Clem, sons Greg, Brent and Marcus, and daughters Suzy and Riordan were there to celebrate the achievement, along with her granddaughter Janae, who flew in from London for the presentation.

Riordan said Claire was very surprised and overwhelmed by the recognition.

“She’s pretty humble. She does not like much accolade or fuss.”

Claire said she treasures the many friendships she has made through netball.

“It doesn’t take just one person, there are many others that have worked alongside me.”

Her commitment to the sport spans more than four decades, all in voluntary roles.

It began in 1983 when she joined the Greenpark Netball Club to support her daughters after they took up the sport. Claire also started playing socially and was the Greenpark goal shoot for almost 10 years.

“I love the game and the camaraderie,” she said.

Living in Prebbleton at the time, she also took on administrative roles at the Prebbleton Netball Club.

Since 1987, Claire has been a cornerstone of the Selwyn Netball Centre, formerly know as the Lincoln Netball Association, serving as vice president, secretary, shop overseer, game officials committee member and representative co-ordinator.

Her involvement extended to umpiring, dispute resolution, and representing the netball centre on the Selwyn Domains Board.

“It’s all been a bit of a learning curve for me,” she said.

Her dedication was recognised with a SNC Service Award in 2000 and life membership in 2004.

She served as chair of Canterbury Country Netball from 1993 to 1998 and became a representative organiser for the Canterbury Netball Union in 1998.

Claire worked as a librarian at Lincoln University from the early 1980s, and in the early 2000s helped establish the Lincoln University Netball Club, volunteering as secretary, uniform organiser and team manager.

“The whole atmosphere was just great. For the years I worked at the university, it was just seeing people achieve and carry on and then go on to better places,” she said.

Her service was acknowledged again with the Administrator of the Year award in 2021 and life membership of Lincoln University Sports earlier this year.

Nationally, Claire trained bench officials to zone level and served as a bench official marker.

From 2012, she served as an official for ANZ Premiership matches and assisted Mainland Netball’s technical officials development group, helping to grow the capability of bench officials and statisticians.

Despite her health challenges, Claire remains deeply engaged in the sport and still follows all the Silver Ferns games.

“I’ve enjoyed life, and I’ve enjoyed sport. I’ve got a grand-daughter who plays netball, but also children that play cricket, rugby, tennis – all sorts.”

She said she was extremely grateful and humbled for the Netball NZ award, but wasn’t so keen on “all the fuss”.

“I’m a person who likes to sit inside the back door. I'm not someone who likes to be at the front.”