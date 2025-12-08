Halswell road works project under way

Photo: CCC

A major road works project which aims to help children get to and from school more safely has started in Christchurch's fast-growing suburb.

The improvement work has begun at the Dunbars Rd, Hindess St, McMahon Drive roundabout in Halswell, and minor changes are being made to Ensign and Lillian Sts.

The project was developed with input from Halswell, Oaklands and Knights Stream schools, which raised concerns about pedestrian safety with the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board and through Christchurch City Council service requests.

The project, which is due to finish on December 19, is part of a package of improvements approved by the community board in July.

City council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said the project aims "to protect our most vulnerable road users as they walk, bike or scooter to school".

"We know that Halswell schools and residents will be pleased to see this first phase of work beginning."

Wright said the next phase at the Dunbars Rd and Halswell Junction Rd crossings is set to take place over January and February, when temperatures are better for the high-friction road surfacing.

"Our contractors are doing their best to minimise any impacts the improvement works may have on commuters and residents.

"There are likely to be some road closures and detours in place for the next stage of work, and we ask for people’s patience during this time as we make things better for the community."

He said residents will be informed about the specific dates and impact of the work before Christmas.

Wright said design work on the third phase around Halswell School is still under way.

"We expect to have an update after Christmas on this package of works, which will also be delivered by Higgins."