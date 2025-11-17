Police discuss murder-suicide of three children and father in fire

Warning: This story discusses suicide.

The deaths of the three children and their father after a fire are being investigated as a murder-suicide, RNZ understands.

The three children killed in a Sanson house fire on Saturday, have been identified on a page set up by the loved ones of their mother as August, Hugo and Goldie, aged 7, 5 and 1.

The Givealittle page has since raised more than $158,000 for their mother as she dealt with the "unimaginable loss".

"They were the light and love of her life, and her entire world has been shattered," the Givealittle page said.

"In the midst of this unimaginable grief, she also lost her home and everything she owned. She is facing the hardest journey possible, stripped of her physical security, while navigating the deepest emotional pain."

The creator of the Givealittle page posted a thank you to "what felt like the whole of Aotearoa" on Monday for the donations raised.

August, Hugo, and Goldie died in a house fire in Sanson on Saturday. Photo: GIVEALITTLE / SUPPLIED

"No amount of money will ever be enough to heal the wounds left in her heart and soul, but to have this safety net to rebuild her life, knowing what feels like the whole of Aotearoa is with her, and how you have all contributed to this outpouring of love in so many ways is more than we could've ever hoped for."

The bodies of two children were recovered on Sunday night and were blessed by the family with karakia.

The body of the third child was recovered this afternoon, Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham confirmed.

The body of the adult was removed earlier. Commander Insp Grantham confirmed to RNZ's Morning Report it was the children's father, which RNZ understood was Dean Field.

Police vehicles at the property. Photo: RNZ

Police had put up emergency tape roping off the entrance to the property. Down the driveway was a police car, and a police branded truck was visible. A couple of flowers look to have been placed near the front of the driveway.

"It's unimaginable, the tragedy for the families going through this," Grantham told Morning Report. "We are working very carefully through the scene to establish how it started, and that's still going to take us some time."

He said it was too early to tell yet if the fire was deliberately started.

"It's pretty risky with the part of the structure still there and the dust that's generated from the fire, so it will take us some time just to go through and establish what's happened."

Grantham said police were not seeking information from the public at this stage, but if anyone knew anything, they could "reach out".

He said it was "unusual" for a house fire to begin in the afternoon.

Police stand guard at the scene. Photo: RNZ

Neighbour describes seeing the fire as it happened

A neighbour told RNZ he was working at his home on Saturday when someone noticed smoke from a nearby property.

"We all came out to have a look and we saw a horrific amount of smoke coming from about 300m away, where the neighbour's house is - pretty thick black billowing smoke.

"It was a very, very windy day and we knew it wasn't any kind of controlled fire. We knew it was some sort of what we considered to be a house fire at that stage."

He said over an hour, many firefighters arrived and tried to put the blaze out.

An hour after it started, the blaze and billowing smoke was still visible. He believed it took two hours for firefighters to put the fire out.

"They were still dousing it down and there was just very slight wisps of smoke coming from the property two hours after it started."

He said State Highway 1 near the property did not open until 8pm on Saturday.

The neighbour said that, during the fire, he was "pretty shocked" at what was happening before his eyes.

"Nothing we could do about it and just a feeling of kind of despair, I guess just watching what was going on.

"Knowing that a young family was potentially losing everything they owned and knowing that is going to be a very, very hard place to come back from.

"Just the thought of not knowing whether everybody was alright or not, and subsequent to that we found out, that isn't the case, which has made things 10 times worse."

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053