Graduate back home to support youth

Petra Jellyman and Josh Beardmore are supporting Kaikōura youth. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Petra Jellyman is enjoying being back in her hometown supporting young Cantabrians after time away studying.

When she left to go to university, Jellyman never imagined she would end up organising fishing expeditions, co-ordinating political meetings and facilitating the Kaikōura Youth Council.

Fishing was never on her to-do list.

Rodbenders was a fishing club started last year by the youth attending Te Hā o Mātauranga (Learning in Kaikōura).

‘‘I can’t fish and I made that very clear to the kids last year,’’ Jellyman said.

‘‘I do the organising and rope in adults and more senior young people to help.’’

While studying education, political science and philosophy at the University of Canterbury, she worked part time as an administrator for Te Hā.

She joined the staff at Te Hā full time in November, working as an administrator, youth coach and co-ordinating the youth council.

Te Hā looks after the youth council on behalf of the Kaikōura District Council.

A former youth council member, Ms Jellyman received a national youth award in 2019.

The youth council ran a meet the candidates evening as part of this year’s local government elections and has made several submissions to the council this year, as well as giving regular reports at council meetings.

‘‘We had a slow start to the year as I got my head around the co-ordinating role,’’ Jellyman said.

‘‘But we really ramped it up mid-year and it has been good to see them reach out into the community.

‘‘If you give young people a space to be engaged they will take it up.’’

She said the range of services at Te Hā has grown over the years.

‘‘It’s been really cool. It’s different, but it’s still Te Hā.

‘‘It was always a safe space for me, so it’s been really nice to come back as an older, young person and be a part of it."

Te Hā was started after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016 to support local youth, including those who need extra support achieving their educational goals.

It also holds the contract for the Kaikōura Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs programme, offers driver mentoring, and offers youth coaching for young people on a benefit or youth not in education, employment or training.

Jellyman said Te Hā is a busy place.

‘‘We have youth groups and quite a number of young people drop in after school (and even during school) if they need connection or extra support.

‘‘It’s nice to see that Te Hā is a place where they feel they can drop in.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.