New director of rugby role for Mark Hammett after long Covid recovery

Mark Hammett will officially start as St Thomas of Canterbury College's new director of rugby next year. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Former All Blacks and Crusaders hooker Mark Hammett has returned to St Thomas of Canterbury College as director of rugby to oversee the school’s programme.

The 53-year-old was head coach of the school’s first XV from 2021-2024 before taking up a short-lived role at Christchurch, departing before the start of the club season to take time out while recovering from the effects of what he believes was long Covid.

Hammett said his new role would involve a broader focus across all levels of the sport at the college, rather than just the top team.

“From a personal perspective, it’s great fun coaching because it’s what I love doing, but in terms of bang for buck for what I can offer across the board for all the coaches, I wanted to bring myself up so I could continue to upskill and support the wider programme.

“So that’s what we have designed this year and what we would really like to do.”

Hammett, who has also coached the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Super Rugby, said he always felt he would end up back at St Thomas.

“I had an absolutely fantastic four years in my previous role. I stay pretty connected to the place and it was probably something I was always going to move back to,” he said.

“For me it’s a wonderful challenge. I’m passionate about trying to support young people and upskill coaches within their strengths.

“I don’t want to turn them into Mark Hammetts but if we can help them with their coaching and teaching pedagogy then everyone succeeds.”

Hammett, a St Thomas old boy, said it was meaningful to be able to help out at the school.

“When I went back, it felt like home, it was really easy to fit in.”

Kieran Coll.

First XV head coach Kieran Coll, who was Hammett’s assistant before taking over this year, said he was looking forward to working with him again.

“It was awesome working alongside him and I learnt a lot. He helped me grow as a coach through that time and it will be good to have him back in the mix,” Coll said.

“It will be in a different capacity, but it’s going to be really beneficial for all our coaches.”

Hammett’s new role officially begins next year, but he is already helping with preparations.

“I’m probably in there two days a week at the moment. A lot of planning is happening this side of Christmas.”

He was excited to get into the job properly.

“I love seeing the growth of our young men, I think it (rugby) is such a powerful tool, particularly around our engagement and our ability for that to support the academic side of the college.”