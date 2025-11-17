'Pain now for gain later' mantra as frustration over Chch road works grows

One way east-bound traffic on Sparks Rd at the Hendersons Rd intersection, Halswell. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Frustrated at being held up by road works across Christchurch? You are not alone.

Several large-scale projects are taking place at once across the city, creating lane closures, detours and extra congestion for drivers.

Some have taken to social media to express frustration over the number of road work sites.

“Yes it is the first time I have seen an entire city basically shut down, but also yes, people are very angry . . . And I’m one of them.”

“Yeah this is a big problem. Try to take an alternative route to avoid road works only to run into more road works!”

“Halswell was ridiculous. Not only did they do Halswell Rd but they felt it was a great time to also cut off Sparks Rd which was the alternative route. Crazy to do both at once.”

Cyclists are also joining the debate.

“I’m having a great time on my bike. Zooming past cars. You all should try it.”

“I regularly bike by 80-100 cars along Moorhouse between Tower Junction and Durham St New World/Colombo-ish in afternoon rush hour.”

The Halswell Rd improvements are expected to take two-and-a-half years. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch City Council says road resurfacing projects are prioritised each year between October 1 and March 31, as the work requires warmer ground and surface temperatures, as well as stable weather conditions.

It owns and maintains 3938 roads that stretch for more than 2000km within Christchurch.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi also owns and operates a network of roads throughout the city, including SH75 Halswell Rd, which has been undergoing improvements since May last year.

Road works along Sparks Rd at the intersection with Hoon Hay Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The two-and-a-half-year project to upgrade the key bus route with new bus lanes and safer options for walking and cycling involves significant work on underground services, such as drainage and wastewater systems.

The project is expected to be completed in October next year.

Preparations for increased foot traffic ahead of the new stadium Te Kaha opening in April have prompted upgrade work at two of the city’s busiest intersections.

Safety upgrades for two of the city’s busiest intersections on Moorhouse Ave are expected to be finished this month. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Key route Moorhouse Ave sees around 24,000 vehicle movements daily.

Work started last month to improve the intersection of Moorhouse Ave, Gasson St and Madras St.

At the same time, the intersection of Moorhouse Ave, Barbadoes St and Waltham Rd was receiving the same treatment – just a few hundred metres away.

The intersections are key access points for Ara students, as well as people who will be heading to Te Kaha.

City council infrastructure general manager Brent Smith said they were making the two intersections more accessible for the growing south-east central neighbourhood.

“We’re putting in new crossings to make the intersections safer for people moving around this busy part of town,” he said.

Glandovey Rd was reduced to one lane for east-bound traffic. Photo: Geoff Sloan

While road works around the stadium were largely complete, the final phase of the Te Kaha Surrounding Streets project has seen lane closures put in place, reducing Madras, Tuam, and Barbadoes Sts to one lane.

It is to allow a final layer of asphalt on footpaths adjacent to the stadium and the installation of street furniture, bike stands, and a new bus shelter.

Work is expected to be completed in mid-December.

The city council said it co-ordinates road renewal projects with other works, such as upgrading underground pipes or utility maintenance, to avoid having to dig up newly resurfaced roads later.

Parnwell St in Burwood was reduced to one lane for several days this month. Photo: Geoff Sloan

On the city council website, it says the "pain now for gain later" approach can lead to more extensive, but less frequent disruptions.

Many parts of the city have ageing infrastructure, particularly pipes, that need replacement or upgrading to accommodate population growth and create a more resilient network, they said.

The city council advises motorists to be patient, plan their route ahead of time and drive to the speed limits to keep themselves and those working on the roads safe.