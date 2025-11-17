Queenstown-Brisbane direct flight set to take off

The new Queenstown-Brisbane route will operate between June 22 and October 23. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A new, non-stop seasonal route has been announced between Queenstown and Brisbane by Air New Zealand.

In a statement today, the national carrier said this would make it easier for Kiwis to swap snow for sand and enjoy some sunshine in the Australian state of Queensland.

The service begins on June 22 next year with 1 flight from Queenstown on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9.05am taking 3 hours and 50 minutes, and from Brisbane at 11.55am (3 hours, 35 minutes) until October 23.

The service would offer more than 17,000 seats, "providing a convenient link between the Southern Alps and sunny Queensland".

Lucy Hall, the airline's general manager short haul and domestic, said the route would provide more opportunities for travel in both directions.

“We know Queenstown is a year-round favourite for Australians, and this connection will also help bring more visitors to our region during the ski and adventure season.

"It gives Queenslanders another direct option to fly into the South Island, giving them the ability to explore Queenstown, the wider Otago region, and more of the beautiful South Island.

“Brisbane is also a fantastic destination for South Islanders looking to swap the snow for sunshine. This new service connects two iconic lifestyle destinations, giving travellers greater flexibility and choice when planning their next getaway.”

Queenstown Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare said he was "delighted" by the extra flights between the destinations.

“There are strong ties between our communities, and this service will be welcomed on both sides of the Tasman. The morning flight time will be great for those wanting to catch up with friends and family, and convenient for those with onward connections from Brisbane.”

The Queenstown to Brisbane route adds to Air New Zealand’s strong transtasman network, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to connecting New Zealanders with more destinations across Australia, and welcoming more Australians to explore Aotearoa, the airline said.

Air New Zealand is offering sale fares currently for flights across the Tasman. Customers can book flights from Queenstown to Brisbane for $275 seat only, one way, until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

- Allied Media