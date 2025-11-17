England edge Silver Ferns to level series

Silver Ferns goal defence Karin Burger catches the ball as England shooter Helen Housby comes across in defence during their game in London overnight. Photo: Getty Images

The Silver Ferns have lost the second netball test against England in London.

They were beaten by the same score they won by in the first test, 61-58.

It was another tight affair from the start with the evenly matched teams trading goals through the first quarter, which ended with New Zealand in front 13-12.

The Ferns extended their lead to four midway through the second, but England showed resolve to stay in touch, and in the end New Zealand's lead was just two goals at halftime, 29-27.

England flexed their muscles in the third quarter, thanks to two runs of three consecutive goals, which saw them move four goals clear, 46-42.

New Zealand refused to give up the fight though, and drew level at 53-53, but that was as good as it got, as England rattled off the next three goals in a row, to seize control of the scoreboard for the rest of the match.

The final test in the series is in Manchester on Thursday morning.