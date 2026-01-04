Central Otago family distraught as beloved dogs stolen

Police are appealing for sightings of this white Holden Colorado ute. Photo: NZ Police

A Central Otago woman whose two dogs were stolen along with a ute says their family is ‘‘beside ourselves’’.

Police are calling upon the public to help locate the white Holden Colorado ute, one of two vehicles allegedly stolen following a burglary in Alexandra on Saturday.

Shaid Jackson, of Springvale, said she and partner Jacob Nolan had briefly stopped to visit a friend in Ōmakau when the ute and dogs were stolen.

They were both ‘‘beside ourselves’’.

Huntaway-cross Jock (left) and Nala, a blue heeler, are believed to be in the ute. Photo: Supplied/ Facebook

‘‘We don't really know what to do.

‘‘We've been to the police station, we're calling them every f***ing ten minutes it feels like. We just really want our dogs back.’’

The dogs, 9-year-old huntaway-cross Jock and 5-year-old blue heeler Nala, were ‘‘everything to us’’, Ms Jackson said.

She labelled the thief ‘‘a real creature’’.

‘‘Neither of us have slept. We're just trying to push the word out, hoping that someone sees something and contacts the police.’’

Sergeant Regan Price, of Cromwell, said the first stolen vehicle was dumped near Ōmakau after the burglary in Alexandra.

A second vehicle, a white Holden Colorado ute, was stolen from Ōmakau about 1pm — which police were seeking.

‘‘A trailer, and the ute owner’s dogs, were with the ute at the time it was stolen.

‘‘The trailer has been found, but the ute and dogs have not yet been located.

‘‘If you have witnessed the incident, have knowledge of the ute or dogs’ whereabouts, or have dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage in the Maniototo area that can assist, please get in touch.’’

Police can be contacted through 105 either online or over the phone using reference number 260103/4368.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz