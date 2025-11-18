Roses get revenge on Ferns to send series to decider

Silver Ferns defender Kelly Jackson tries to disrupt the ball into English shooter Liv Tchine during the second test in London yesterday morning. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Same score — different result.

The Silver Ferns fell 61-58 to the England Roses — coincidentally the identical score the Silver Ferns beat the Roses by on Sunday — in London yesterday morning.

It sends the three-test series to a decider in Manchester on Thursday morning.

The Silver Ferns were accurate in winning three quarters thanks to Grace Nweke slotting 50 goals from 50 attempts and Georgia Heffernan (7/7) and Amelia Walmsley (1/1) also sporting a perfect record.

But a dominant third quarter from the Roses, who won the ‘‘championship quarter’’19-13, and a return to form of stalwart goal attack Helen Housby tipped the result in the home side’s favour.

Housby burnt the Silver Ferns with her attacking prowess, and when you have a goal attack that is prepared to put up 24 goals — and nail 23 — it makes all the difference.

It opened up the circle for shooter Liv Tchine, who found nice space on the base and popped the top on the last second to alter the Roses’ timing.

Maddy Gordon started at wing attack for the Silver Ferns, as they looked to be direct to Nweke from the opening whistle.

Kelly Jackson went for a fly and picked up early ball for the visitors.

The Silver Ferns edged ahead 13-12 at the break and made a strong start to the second quarter.

Gordon’s explosive speed into the pocket gave her room to move and find Nweke on the end of her run.

Kate Heffernan picked up a crucial tip on the edge of the circle and Kimiora Poi threaded the needle to Nweke at the other end as the Ferns

started to find better options into the dominant shooter under the post.

The Roses held their own and kept ticking the scoreboard over, but a flurry of late goals helped the Silver Ferns to a 29-27 lead at halftime.

The Roses lifted another notch. Defender Fran Williams heaved a brilliant feed to Tchine from the centre third and Funmi Fadoju intercepted the Silver Ferns centre pass.

That helped the home side equalise in the opening three minutes and Housby’s game smarts started to influence the game more.

Roses’ goal keep Jaz Brown — who made her debut on Sunday — snaffled a terrible cross-court ball from the Silver Ferns and centre Amy Carter grabbed another to give the Roses the lead.

They put more pressure on the Silver Ferns, who became guilty of putting up the ball high for Nweke while she was tied up by two Roses defenders.

That saw Georgia Heffernan return to goal attack, with the Southern Steel shooter doing a better job of pulling a defender off Nweke or rolling the top when needed.

After a massive quarter, the Roses led 46-42 at the break.

It was an attacking game with limited gains for both teams, but Jackson picked up a crucial ball early in the fourth.

Georgia Heffernan drove through the top of the circle, taking the ball from Gordon at the top on the run to Mila Reuelu-Buchanan in the pocket.

The replacement centre’s quick release to Nweke opened the circle, thanks to Heffernan’s pull to set up the triangle.

But Housby grabbed an intercept as the Silver Ferns became stagnant bringing the ball through the court to restore a two-goal buffer in England’s favour.

International series

The scores

England 61

Liv Tchine 38/44, Helen Housby 23/24

Silver Ferns 58

Grace Nweke 50/50, Georgia Heffernan 7/7, Amelia Walmsley 1/1

Quarter scores: Silver Ferns 13-12, 29-27, 42-46.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz