Silver Ferns end tough year on high

Silver Fern Karin Burger lifts the Vitality Series Trophy after the team beat the England Roses in Manchester to secure the series. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball

The Silver Ferns have locked away another trophy to wrap up a heavy international season.

They beat the England Roses 55-49 in Manchester this morning (NZ time) to win the Vitality Series Trophy.

It adds to the Taini Jamison Trophy they locked away after a clean sweep against South Africa in September.

Southern stalwart Kate Heffernan was sublime in her 50th test in the black dress.

It was a credit to the whole squad – who battled through illness in recent days – as they built to finish the season on a high.

Kelly Jackson got up over Liv Tchine’s shot, putting the English shooter off her target.

Kate Heffernan then collected a tip off the Roses centre pass to help the Silver Ferns comeback to a three-goal lead.

But it was a messy opener from both teams with misplaced passes, missed shots and generally struggling to find the flow on attack.

The Roses through court defensive pressure was immense, forcing the Silver Ferns to opt for the square ball and slow down their transition.

Silly errors cost the visitors to let the Roses lead 14-11 at the break.

Kate Heffernan celebrated her 50th test in the black dress in style. Photo: Getty Images (file)

The Silver Ferns had immediate impact to start the second when Maddy Gordon stole a pocket ball. They went more direct to Nweke, and pounced on the Roses missed shot, to regain the lead.

Funmi Fadoju and Jas Brown sat back on Nweke, trying to control the shooters dominance.

That gave Georgia Heffernan the chance to control the top of the circle and left an opening for the goal attack to come into the game more.

They started to find the angles into the circle easier, with the Roses defenders sitting behind trying to push the Silver Ferns shooters high.

After early wobbles the Roses came right. They moved Helen Hosuby back to goal shoot, and while she was the dominant shooter, they missed her court craft out the front.

The Silver Ferns held a 27-25 lead at half time.

The Roses – as they have done all series – came out of the break strong and went on a run to sneak a one-goal lead.

Jackson helped restore the Silver Ferns lead after hunting a Roses’ ball on the angle.

Lois Pearson grew in confidence to go to the post for the Roses, helping take the pressure off Housby.

Halimat Adio was injected at goal keep and continued to double back on Nweke with Fadoju.

But the Silver Ferns attackers put some slick ball into their shooter, threading the needle.

Fadoju tracked Mila Reuelu-Buchanan into the pocket coming up with a clutch ball that Housby made sure of at the other end.

Their speed in the attack end started to hurt the Silver Ferns – and an offensive Silver Ferns' contact restored the Roses lead.

Both teams went on mini-runs throughout the game, taking the sting out of each other’s attack.

Kate Heffernan picked the pocket over her player and the Silver Ferns came home strong through the end of the third quarter to lead 42-38 at the break.

Sasha Glasgow was injected at goal shoot for the Roses, allowing Housby to control the attack end out the front again.

Falling out of court, Jackson dished her gain back to Karin Burger and the Silver Ferns sailed down court in one of the nicest passages of play.

The Silver Ferns charged ahead to a seven-goal lead - the largest lead of the game - midway through the final quarter.

Jackson’s outside arm tip was collected by Kate Heffernan as the Silver Ferns started to back each other up.

They put their foot down in the latter stages to push ahead.

International series

The scores

Silver Ferns 55

Grace Nweke 44/48, Georgia Heffernan 11/14

England 49

Liv Tchine 13/14, Helen Housby 25/29, Lois Pearson 5/8, Sasha Glasgow 6/6

Quarter scores: England 14-11, 25-27, 38-42.