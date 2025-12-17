Climbers killed on 'bucket list' Fiordland peak named

Police said recovering the bodies was a "difficult and technical" process. Photo: NZ Police

Police have released the names of the two climbers who died climbing a "bucket list" destination in Fiordland National Park.

They were 28-year-old Connor Scott McKenzie, a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, and 23-year-old Australian citizen Tanmay Shetankumar Bhati.

Both men lived in Australia.

They died on the north buttress of Sabre Peak, Fiordland, at the weekend.

Police were notified about 7:40pm on Saturday that the two were missing, when another climbing party activated a beacon after the pair failed to return from their intended route.

One of the pair was found dead, but access was difficult due to the deteriorating weather on Saturday evening, Sergeant Alun Griffiths said.

On Sunday, police and Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue specialists returned to the scene and found the second person dead as well.

He said the recovery of the bodies was a "difficult and technical" process.

Police said in a statement they remain in contact with the men’s families and are offering ongoing support.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

- Allied Media