Govt and shearing industry announce $75k animal welfare scheme

The $75,000 fund follows allegations of sheep mistreatment related to shearing practices which are still under investigation. Photo: RNZ/Sally Round

The government and the shearing industry have announced a $75,000 programme to improve animal welfare in the industry.

The fund will go towards workshops, online modules, practical assessments, and resources for shearers, wool handlers, and others across the sector.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said it followed allegations of sheep mistreatment related to shearing practices in December last year which were still being investigated by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"The fund is being administered by Wool Impact, with oversight from a steering committee that will include the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association. This specific training is important to meet changing market demands while preserving and protecting New Zealand's reputation for producing the best quality wool and sound shearing practices," he said.

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard said New Zealand had a reputation for high animal welfare standards and it was important these were maintained and improved.

"We've worked with industry to establish a $75,000 fund to support targeted training initiatives that build knowledge, skills, and best practice in animal care and welfare compliance in the shearing industry," he said.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will contribute $25,000 to the one-year pilot, with PGG Wrightson and The New Zealand Merino Company each contributing $15,000, Wool Impact providing $15,000, and the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association investing $5000. The New Zealand Veterinary Association is providing in-kind support."

This followed MPI's $75,000 investment in June in The NZ Merino Company's Cadetship Programme, which expanded cadet training and included a dedicated animal welfare module.