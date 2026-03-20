Liquidation of hotel company

The Commercial Hotel in Omakau. Photo: ODT file.

The company which was operating the Commercial Hotel in Omakau when it closed its doors in late 2023 has been placed in liquidation.

Sole shareholder and director Jared Miller had taken over the lease of the complex — once voted best country hotel in New Zealand — just over a year prior to its closure.

In his initial report, liquidator Brenton Hunt, of Insolvency Matters, said the company Accidental Publicans Ltd had been placed in liquidation by special resolution of the shareholder.

Soon after buying the business, the director discovered the business was not sustainable and a surrender of the lease was organised with the landlord, the report said.

Staff were paid wages and holiday pay was paid along with as many creditors that could be paid.

Plant and equipment were surrendered to the landlord and initial investigations did not indicate an overdrawn shareholder current account.

GST and PAYE was estimated at $38,500 and unsecured creditors were estimated at $55,000.