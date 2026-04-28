Who's set to win from the India free trade agreement?

Christopher Luxon and Narendra Modi during the former's visit to India last year. Photo: The India Today Group via Getty Images

New Zealand's free trade agreement (FTA) with India is being billed as historic, as the world's most populous country has agreed to cut tariffs on a scale it rarely offers - particularly to an agricultural exporter like New Zealand.

The benefits of the deal are unevenly spread as some sectors emerge as clear winners, others gain certainty of access and future opportunity rather than immediate growth, and a few long‑held ambitions remain firmly on hold.

Overall, though, the agreement meaningfully lowers the cost - and the risk - of doing business with one of the world's fastest‑growing economies.

The big winners: primary exporters facing high Indian tariffs

The clearest winners in the agreement are exporters whose main barrier to India has always been price.

Sheep meat, wool, forestry products and seafood all benefit from deep tariff cuts, many of them immediate or phased in over a relatively short timeframe.

More than half of New Zealand's exports to India become duty‑free from day one, rising to more than 80 percent over time.

Indian tariffs have historically been so high that they effectively shut New Zealand out of the market. Cutting or eliminating them turns India from a theoretical opportunity into a commercially viable one.

Forestry exporters, in particular, stand out. India's construction demand is rising rapidly, and tariff relief gives New Zealand suppliers a genuine foothold in a market that values scale and reliability.

Seafood exporters will gain over time rather than overnight, as tariffs are phased out over several years.

Horticulture: meaningful access, but within limits

Horticulture exporters also emerge as winners, though in a more managed way.

Kiwifruit, apples, cherries, avocados and berries gain either large tariff cuts or duty‑free access within quotas that are significantly larger than New Zealand's current exports to India.

For kiwifruit, the duty‑free quota is almost four times recent export volumes, although growth will still be shaped by quota limits, logistics and cold‑chain challenges.

Wine: cheers to a quiet winner

Wine exporters are unlikely to see a surge in shipments any time soon, but they gain something arguably more valuable: long‑term positioning as India's middle class expands.

Indian tariffs on wine are being cut from a punishing 150 percent to much lower levels over a decade.

The biggest win for wine exporters is New Zealand's "most favoured nation" status. Any better access India grants the European Union or other countries in future will automatically apply to New Zealand as well.

Dairy: selective gains, not a breakthrough

Dairy has always been the hardest nut to crack in India, and that reality is reflected in the agreement.

There is no sweeping liberalisation for milk powder or mass dairy exports.

Photo: ODT files

Instead, the gains are targeted: dairy ingredients for re‑export, bulk infant formula, and high‑value products such as milk albumins within specific quotas.

For processors focused on value‑added products, nutrition and specialised ingredients, the deal opens commercially useful niches.

Manufacturers and industrial exporters: quiet beneficiaries

Manufacturers exporting machinery, metals and industrial goods stand to benefit as tariffs are phased out on most industrial products, iron, steel and scrap aluminium.

The agreement also makes it easier for New Zealand firms to send sales staff, technicians and installers into India to support contracts.

Selling equipment is rarely a one‑off transaction, and deals are often won or lost on the ability to install, service and maintain products on the ground.

Education: the standout services winner

Among the services sectors, international education is perhaps the biggest winner.

Indian students gain guaranteed post‑study work rights in New Zealand, with stays ranging from two to four years depending on qualification level.

Locking these settings into a trade agreement gives education providers far greater certainty when recruiting in one of the world's largest student markets.

University of Otago. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Professional services: certainty rather than expansion

The changes strengthen New Zealand's universities, polytechnics and private providers against competitors such as Australia, the UK and Canada.

Professional services firms - including engineering, IT, consulting and environmental services - gain modest but tangible benefits.

The agreement clarifies who can enter India, for how long and under what conditions.

Like wine exporters, New Zealand firms' access is automatically upgraded if India offers better services deals to other trading partners in future.

While the agreement does not throw open India's services market - which remains heavily regulated - it reduces uncertainty for firms already operating in India and those hoping to enter.

Who isn't really winning - but isn't losing either

Some sectors will read the agreement and see more restraint than reward.

Bulk dairy exporters and beef exporters miss out on meaningful new market access, with long‑standing barriers in India largely unchanged.

Labour‑intensive industries hoping for easier workforce mobility, and firms seeking regulatory harmonisation rather than tariff cuts, will also find their ambitions largely deferred.

That does not make them losers as the cost is better described as one of missed opportunity.

The agreement now heads to Parliament and the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee, which will call for public submissions.

Once that process is complete, legislation must be passed before the FTA can take effect.