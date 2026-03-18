Mark-up day shifted

Otago game bird hunters are being reminded that "mark-up day" is earlier than usual this year.

Otago Fish & Game communications officer Bruce Quirey said because Easter falls early this year, mark-up day would be held on Sunday, March 29.

The day marks the annual opportunity for licence holders to secure their preferred mai mai sites ahead of the new game bird season.

It was important hunters were aware of the date change and acted accordingly, Mr Quirey said.

"With Easter falling early, the date has shifted forward, so we’re urging everyone to check their diaries and make sure they don’t miss out."

Hunters who had a mai mai site last season can reclaim it anytime before 10am on March 29 by purchasing their 2026 licence and attaching the claim tag. After 10am on mark-up day, any unclaimed mai mai sites are open to other licence holders. — Allied Media