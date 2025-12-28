Lengthy delays after crash in Cromwell Gorge

Traffic backed up on State Highway 8 in the Cromwell Gorge this afternoon. Photo: Julie Asher

Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours through the Cromwell Gorge after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on the Cromwell-Clyde Rd (State Highway 8) about 12.50pm.

A police spokesman said four vehicles were involved and local staff had reported that one had left the road and gone down a bank.

The road was partially blocked and expected to be cleared by about 3pm, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two patients in minor condition were assessed at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews from Clyde and Cromwell and additional support vehicles attended.

No one was trapped in the vehicles, she said.

One crew and a support crew remained on scene, helping with traffic management.

A tow truck had been called.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene earlier said traffic was at a stand-still, but commenters on social media reported that it had started moving by about 2.40pm.