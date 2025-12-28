Lengthy delays after crash in Cromwell Gorge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on the Cromwell-Clyde Rd (State Highway 8) about 12.50pm.
A police spokesman said four vehicles were involved and local staff had reported that one had left the road and gone down a bank.
The road was partially blocked and expected to be cleared by about 3pm, he said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two patients in minor condition were assessed at the scene.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews from Clyde and Cromwell and additional support vehicles attended.
One crew and a support crew remained on scene, helping with traffic management.
A tow truck had been called.
An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene earlier said traffic was at a stand-still, but commenters on social media reported that it had started moving by about 2.40pm.