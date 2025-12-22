Eight arrested in Southland drug operation

Photo: RNZ

Eight people have been arrested in an operation targeting organised crime in Southland.

Drugs, firearms and cash were seized from multiple addresses across the region following 12 search warrants at properties and vehicles in and around Invercargill, police said.

The operation, known as Operation Diablo, targeted gang-related drug offending as part of a crackdown.

Over 32g of methamphetamine was seized, police said, alongside more than $3000, various quantities of cannabis, firearms and ammunition, and multiple electronic devices.

Five men and three women were arrested and have appeared in Invercargill District Court on charges including possession for supply of class A drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and threatening behaviour.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the social harm caused by the sale and supply of illicit drugs is significant.

"Gang members facilitating this don’t care about the damage they cause," Det Snr Sgt Baird said.

"We will continue to find and prosecute those who think this sort of criminal activity is acceptable."

The operation, known as Operation Diablo, was led by Southland’s Organised Crime Group and Criminal Investigation Branch, with support from specialist teams including a Drug Detection Dog unit.

"It’s about preventing harm," Det Snr Sgt Baird added.

"People deserve to live, work and play in our communities without these negative influences ruining their plans."

Further charges and arrests have not been ruled out.

- Allied Media