Gore shooting suspects allegedly caught with weapons

The two men charged over a firearms incident in Gore this week were caught in Invercargill yesterday, allegedly carrying a gun, knuckle-dusters and a razor blade.

After two people were airlifted to hospital on Wednesday night, police arrested the alleged armed offenders the following afternoon.

Allan Glenn Brunton, 54, and Shayde Palmer-King, 36, appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday, jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two victims.

Gore freezing worker Brunton and Mataura shearer Palmer-King were also charged with possessing a cut-down .22 calibre rifle in public, court documents said.

Brunton was also charged with possessing knuckle-dusters and a "cut-throat" razor in public, in Ythan St, Invercargill, and later refusing to give fingerprints and photo ID.

The pair were also accused of the armed burglary of the Aparima St unit in Gore, where the violence allegedly took place.

Both were remanded in custody until their next appearance next month.

Emergency services were called to an Aparima St address about 7.50pm after reports of a firearm being discharged.

Since the incident, an armed police guard has been stationed outside the small block of flats.

A neighbour told the Otago Daily Times police were frequently called to the address.

While looking for the offenders, police released a statement asking for information.

In a statement yesterday, Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said information from the public had proved invaluable.

"The support we’ve had from the public shows people aren’t willing to tolerate violence like this.

"The arrests are the result of excellent work across the team involved and help from the public."

One person remained in hospital, while the other had been discharged, police said.

They were still keen to hear from anyone with further information.