Fresh appeal from police over $1m Invercargill arson

Trucks belonging to Christchurch company Treetech were damaged by the fire. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg

Police investigating a suspicious fire which caused about $1 million of damage to four trucks in Invercargill are appealing to the public for any further information.

The incident occurred in Queens Park early on on Wednesday, December 3.

The vehicles belonged to Christchurch company Treetech, which was assisting with storm recovery at the park following the massive winds that tore down thousands of trees in late October.

Treetech chief executive Chris Walsh said shortly after the incident the fire had caused "about a million dollars worth of damage".

Detective Sergeant John Kean, of Invercargill, said at the time it appeared the four vehicles had been deliberately set alight.

This evening, police called the incident arson, and said they wanted to hear from anyone who was on or around Queens Drive between 12am and 12:30am on the day of the fire, "or anyone with information that could assist".

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police via 105, referencing file number 251203/6133.

- Allied Media