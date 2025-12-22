20 years supporting athletes celebrated

Jason McKenzie. Photo: supplied

ILT Academy Southland celebrated two decades of supporting Southland’s best young athletes at a special function in Invercargill yesterday.

Since the first pilot in 2005, the academy has supported more than 250 sportspeople.

Academy programme manager Jason McKenzie said in a statement the 20-year celebration had provided the ideal time to reflect on the evolution of the programme, the impact it had had and the innovative thinking by the likes of Kereyn Smith and the late Mike Piper, who were instrumental in its establishment.

Mr Piper’s wife, Joy, was a special guest at yesterday’s function, along with more than 30 academy graduates and their families.

"These 20 years are Mike’s legacy. Thank you Mike — I hope we have made you proud," Mr McKenzie said.

"We provide a programme that ... makes a short- and long-term difference to athletes’ performance and grows them as people.

"They are grounded in Southland values of humbleness, work ethic and passion. They are challenged to be better every day and they learn the skills to use in performance when it matters most."

Ten Olympians, 30 Commonwealth Games athletes and many national and world champions had been supported by Academy Southland.

Double Olympic gold medallist Alena Saili, silver medallists Eddie Dawkins and Nicole Shields and Paralympic bronze medallist Jess Hamill were present at yesterday’s function.

While sporting success was an important driver for the programme, seeing Southlanders achieving in a range of fields was just as important, Mr McKenzie said.

"We develop young Southland athletes to excel at the highest level in life as well — Harvard, Duke, Princeton, Oxford and a Rhodes Scholar." — Allied Media