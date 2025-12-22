Driver allegedly four times over limit after hen's do

Photo: ODT Files

A woman was nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit after being seen driving erratically the morning after a hen's do, police say.

The 38-year-old was pulled over in Main St, Gore, about 7.30am yesterday after a member of the public reported her repeatedly crossing the centre line while traveling from Gore to Te Anau, police said in a statement today.

She greeted officers with a strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the statement said.

"Breath testing procedures revealed the driver was almost four times the legal limit, driving visibly and completely impaired after leaving a hen’s do with little sleep."

Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Rigby said the woman was seen driving erratically "and it's incredible that no-one was hurt on the road."

“We always encourage people to sort sober drivers, rideshare or taxi if they have plans to drink.

"There’s no excuse [for] drinking and driving."

The woman has been suspended from driving for 28 days and would appear in Gore District Court on January 21.

- Allied Media