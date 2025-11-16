Silver Ferns triumph in first test against England

The Silver Ferns have opened up the three-test series against England with a 61-58 win in London.

Trailing by three at half-time, England upped their intensity in the third quarter and levelled things 47-47 heading into the final spell.

When the Silver Ferns shot out to a 53-49 lead in the final quarter, the Roses made two changes, which saw Elle Cardwell make her return to international netball.

But New Zealand held their nerve and continued to find shooter Grace Nweke under the post.

Kate Heffernan had a big game at wing defence, with six deflections.

The second test starts at 4am on Monday.